Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) Short Interest Update

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the January 28th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,926,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Amazing Energy Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Amazing Energy Oil and Gas

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of oil and gas in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company is also engaged in the production and sale of oil and natural gas. The Company is developing resource potential from the Queens formation.

