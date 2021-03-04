Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) Short Interest Update

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the January 28th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,926,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Amazing Energy Oil and Gas stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Amazing Energy Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Amazing Energy Oil and Gas
