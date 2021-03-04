Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.4% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $123,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,005.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,231.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,204.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

