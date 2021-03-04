Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,302 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 5.0% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Amazon.com worth $1,342,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $123,014,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $10,914,000. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,910,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,005.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,231.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,204.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.