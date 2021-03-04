Ambac Financial Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,565 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 501% compared to the typical daily volume of 760 call options.

Ambac Financial Group stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.89. 12,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,275. Ambac Financial Group has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.77. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.91) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

