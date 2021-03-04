Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $921,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 896,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,641,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $180,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,700.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,207 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,074. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,222,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ambarella by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

AMBA stock opened at $113.33 on Thursday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $137.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.39 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.85.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

