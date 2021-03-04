Ambrosus Market Cap Hits $15.42 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $15.42 million and $831,443.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.71 or 0.00475204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00073152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057116 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.86 or 0.00771847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00027080 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (AMB) is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 680,229,022 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars.

