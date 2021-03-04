AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 6.4%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s share price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $8.03. Approximately 77,242,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 205,701,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

AMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.48.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 2,043,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $6,906,942.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock valued at $558,087,119 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

