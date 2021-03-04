Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.64.

AMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total transaction of $158,241.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,477.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total value of $257,546.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,648. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $80,218,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED opened at $241.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.38. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $132.95 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

