Ameresco, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameresco in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

AMRC has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average of $45.53.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 13,670 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $593,004.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,644.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 77,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $4,591,330.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,972,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,109,065.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 636,130 shares of company stock worth $35,606,463. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Ameresco by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

