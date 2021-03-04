American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Stock Price Down 7.8%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) shares dropped 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 2,587,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,122,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

AXL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.