American Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:ABML) Trading Down 14.7%

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML)’s share price fell 14.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.03. 11,049,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 11,091,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01.

In related news, Director John Hunter William sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $62,400.00. Also, CEO Douglas Cole sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $61,200.00. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $246,800 in the last ninety days.

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 647 placer mining claims on approximately 12,940 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada; and a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, NV near Railroad Valley.

