American Eagle Outfitters’ (AEO) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AEO. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of AEO stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.14. 273,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,114,052. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,527,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 226,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $769,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

