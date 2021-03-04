American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

AEO traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 438,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,052. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $27.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,527,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 226,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

