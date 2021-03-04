American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $28.77 and last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 56089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.