American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AEO. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

