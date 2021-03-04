American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at UBS Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.31. 480,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,114,052. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $27.10.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,694,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $335,059,000 after acquiring an additional 189,698 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,196,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,179,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,527,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

