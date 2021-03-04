American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.52.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $142.59 on Thursday. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $144.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

