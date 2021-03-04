American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,512 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of American Financial Group worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

NYSE:AFG opened at $110.12 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $114.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day moving average of $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

