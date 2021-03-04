American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Overweight”

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $48.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

