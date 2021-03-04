American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CL King assumed coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $30.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.69.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

