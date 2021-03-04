American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AOUT. Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CL King assumed coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $20.20 on Thursday. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $30.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.