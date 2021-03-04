American Superconductor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,823 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 691% compared to the typical volume of 610 call options.

AMSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of American Superconductor stock traded down $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 23,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,627. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $575.91 million, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $691,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 7.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 123,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in American Superconductor by 293.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in American Superconductor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 130,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Superconductor by 36.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 101,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

