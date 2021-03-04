American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Cut to $244.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $258.00 to $244.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.82.
Shares of AMT stock opened at $203.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.54. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.
In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,448 shares of company stock valued at $771,029. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.
