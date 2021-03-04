American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Cut to $244.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $258.00 to $244.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.82.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $203.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.54. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,448 shares of company stock valued at $771,029. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

