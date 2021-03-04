American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Lowered to $244.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $258.00 to $244.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMT. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.82.
AMT opened at $203.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.54. American Tower has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.
In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,448 shares of company stock worth $771,029. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 155,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $432,000. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 16.7% during the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 16,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.
