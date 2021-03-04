American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Lowered to $244.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $258.00 to $244.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMT. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.82.

AMT opened at $203.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.54. American Tower has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,448 shares of company stock worth $771,029. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 155,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $432,000. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 16.7% during the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 16,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

