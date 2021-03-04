American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.34

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 62129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMWL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Well from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18.

In other American Well news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $239,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,512 shares in the company, valued at $82,052,252.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in American Well during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

