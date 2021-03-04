AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the January 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AmeriCann stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. AmeriCann has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.

About AmeriCann

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It intends to design, develop, lease, and operate cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities for licensed cannabis businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Nevada Health Scan, Inc and changed its name to AmeriCann, Inc in 2014.

