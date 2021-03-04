AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the January 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AmeriCann stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. AmeriCann has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.
About AmeriCann
