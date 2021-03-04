Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total transaction of $4,029,710.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMP opened at $223.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.09. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $233.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.