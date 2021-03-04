Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Lowered by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,770,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 155,218 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.0% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.99% of Amgen worth $1,326,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.30. 137,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,456. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.22. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.70.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

