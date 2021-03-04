Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.0% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Amgen worth $121,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 38,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,393,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 119,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after buying an additional 53,195 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 75,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.70.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.33. The stock had a trading volume of 129,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,456. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

