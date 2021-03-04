Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Set at $222.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) received a $222.00 price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.04% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.58.
Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.91. 3,549,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,080. Amgen has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.
In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.
