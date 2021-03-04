Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Set at $222.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) received a $222.00 price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.58.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.91. 3,549,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,080. Amgen has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

