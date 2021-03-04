Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.00-17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.8-26.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.47 billion.Amgen also updated its FY21 guidance to $16.00-17.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amgen from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.70.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN opened at $223.94 on Thursday. Amgen has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.11 and its 200-day moving average is $236.22. The company has a market capitalization of $129.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.