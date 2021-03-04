Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $1,075,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 940,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,823.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hung Do sold 111,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $2,653,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,783,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,285 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 13,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 145,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

