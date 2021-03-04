AMO Coin (AMO) Market Cap Tops $16.36 Million

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 4th. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $16.36 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00058498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.96 or 0.00789507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00027285 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00032817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00062322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00045316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin (AMO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,606,519,131 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

