AMO Coin (AMO) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 4th. One AMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $15.95 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AMO Coin has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00055831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $348.33 or 0.00739552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00026500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00031629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00060583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043358 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,606,519,131 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

