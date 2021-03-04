Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 29,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,284. The company has a market cap of $290.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.79. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

