Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Shares Gap Up to $1.43

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.58. Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 25,168 shares traded.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $294.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Change Path LLC boosted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

