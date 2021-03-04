Amplify Energy (AMPY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Amplify Energy to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amplify Energy stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Amplify Energy has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79. The stock has a market cap of $122.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 4.31.

Several research firms have commented on AMPY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 8,548,485 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $9,317,848.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

