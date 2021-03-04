Analysts Anticipate Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.67. Bank of America reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

