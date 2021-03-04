Analysts Anticipate Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.23. Bassett Furniture Industries reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.60 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSET. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

BSET stock opened at $22.38 on Thursday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 900,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 206,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 140,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,774.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 118,834 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 77,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

