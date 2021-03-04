Analysts Anticipate Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.32 Million

Analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to report $207.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $203.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $215.91 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $168.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $965.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $950.33 million to $980.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,609.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,215,000 shares of company stock worth $39,124,950. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 247.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in Construction Partners by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

