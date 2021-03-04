Analysts Anticipate DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to Post $0.02 EPS

Analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. DHT reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHT. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 212,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 46,221 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 465,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 255,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHT opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.08. DHT has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $8.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. DHT’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

