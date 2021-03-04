Analysts Anticipate Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Announce -$2.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.49) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($1.29). Expedia Group posted earnings per share of ($1.83) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.88) to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to $8.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.38. 243,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $166.57.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 802.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.