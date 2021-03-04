Analysts Anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.29. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 35,086 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,438,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,193,153. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,727.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,410 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,258. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 132,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 252.56 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

