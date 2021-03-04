Analysts Anticipate Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Post $0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.52. Hanmi Financial reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 412.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.02. 381,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $553.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $18.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the third quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 337.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

