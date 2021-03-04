Analysts Anticipate Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Infosys reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,461,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,219,000 after purchasing an additional 366,371 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Infosys by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,402 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Infosys by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,559,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,865 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys stock opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.