Analysts Anticipate Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.50 Million

Analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will post sales of $62.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.00 million and the lowest is $62.10 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $51.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $298.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.20 million to $299.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $361.27 million, with estimates ranging from $343.30 million to $388.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie increased their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist increased their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $70.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 82.60 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

