Analysts Anticipate Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.24 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will announce sales of $58.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.47 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $51.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $235.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.19 million to $253.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $253.92 million, with estimates ranging from $231.50 million to $276.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $10.33 on Thursday. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $186,361.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,284,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,785,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,116.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,517.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,258 shares of company stock valued at $279,476 in the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

