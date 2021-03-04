Analysts Anticipate Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Savara reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Savara.

SVRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:SVRA remained flat at $$1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 476,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,434. The stock has a market cap of $93.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. Savara has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.17.

In other Savara news, CEO Matthew Pauls purchased 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 256,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,522.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Savara by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Savara by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Savara by 698.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 125,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Savara during the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

