Analysts Anticipate Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021


Brokerages expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Scholar Rock posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

SRRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $51.48 on Thursday. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $66.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $207,469.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,581 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 177.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 474.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Earnings History and Estimates for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

