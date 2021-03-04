Analysts Anticipate USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.22 Million

Analysts expect USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) to post sales of $297.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $292.34 million and the highest is $302.10 million. USANA Health Sciences reported sales of $266.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow USANA Health Sciences.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. USANA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share.

USNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $100.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $101.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average of $80.13.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Kevin Guest sold 12,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $63,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,869 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 7.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

